Dr. Michael Dolberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Dolberg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dolberg works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 408, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After three visits I feel like never in my life. Outstanding results.
About Dr. Michael Dolberg, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811150204
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Florida
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dolberg has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
