Overview

Dr. Michael Dolberg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dolberg works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.