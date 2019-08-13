Dr. Michael Dole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Dole, MD
Dr. Michael Dole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Dole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dole's Office Locations
-
1
Michael W Dole , MD5408 PROVINE PL, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 374-6325
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dole?
Dr Dole is a caring and understanding Doctor. I have no issues with him or his staff. Maybe if those that have problems with him would follow the rules and guidelines... They wouldn't have issues either. The wait time is not long at all and I would recommend anyone to Dr. Dole
About Dr. Michael Dole, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750364121
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dole accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dole works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dole. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.