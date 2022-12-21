Dr. Michael Dolen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dolen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Dolen, DPM
Dr. Michael Dolen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Dolen's Office Locations
Amc Albany Multi-specialty1365 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4704Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Albany Med Endocrinology Washington Ave220 Washington Avenue Ext, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-4704
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor, very professional and very attentive.
About Dr. Michael Dolen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolen.
