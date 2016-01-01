Dr. Michael Donahue, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donahue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Donahue, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Donahue, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tonawanda, NY.
Dr. Donahue works at
Locations
-
1
Niagara88 Niagara St Ste 3A, Tonawanda, NY 14150 Directions (716) 296-0682Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donahue?
About Dr. Michael Donahue, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1278161044
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Donahue using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahue works at
Dr. Donahue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.