Dr. Michael Donaire, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Donaire, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Donaire works at
Advanced Physicians' Group49 Veronica Ave # 1F, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (609) 216-6938
Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (314) 952-5790Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Donaire?
Dr. Donaire is amazing! With each visit Dr. Donaire explains to me what I'm experiencing and walks me through the next phase in my weight loss journey! He is patient, honest and genuinely cares about me reaching my goal! Absolutely brilliant doctor! Highly recommend!
- General Surgery
- English
- 1952740185
- Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship Lutheran Medical Center-Brooklyn
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- St Vincent's Med Ctr-NY Med COll
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
