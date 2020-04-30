Overview of Dr. Michael Donaworth, MD

Dr. Michael Donaworth, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Donaworth works at UC Health in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.