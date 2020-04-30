Dr. Michael Donaworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Donaworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Donaworth, MD
Dr. Michael Donaworth, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Donaworth's Office Locations
Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - (holmes)200 Albert Sabin Way Ste 1007, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 475-8690
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Donaworth last week in West Chester North office. I had a bike accident and hurt my knee. He was so kind and compassionate at that visit. After my MRI he called me at home and in detail described what was wrong. Also, he explained the next steps in my therapy for my knee. I could tell everyone respects and likes Dr, Donaworth at the office as well.
About Dr. Michael Donaworth, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donaworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donaworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donaworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donaworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.