Dr. Michael Dorfman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dorfman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
1
Digestive Disease Associates687 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 481-0315
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, kind and efficient provider. I knew I was in competent hands for my procedure. Excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Michael Dorfman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1164658555
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorfman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorfman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorfman has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorfman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.