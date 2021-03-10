Dr. Michael Dorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dorman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Dorman, MD is a Dermatologist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Dorman works at
Locations
Associated Dermatologists9640 Commerce Rd Ste 100, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 694-6390
Associated Dermatologists of West Bloomfield6330 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 120, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 694-6390
Associated Dermatologists46325 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 370, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 773-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dorman, is the only dermo dr, my primary, will allow us to go too., After insisting my husband go for a body check, he did find a spot, melanoma,,,,, my husband would not be here today, if it was for dr dorman,,, I have gone to him for probably 10 years, 4 basil cells,, Love that man, best dr ever
About Dr. Michael Dorman, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841281532
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ
- Presbyt Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorman works at
Dr. Dorman has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorman.
