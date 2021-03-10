Overview

Dr. Michael Dorman, MD is a Dermatologist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Dorman works at Associated Dermatologists in Commerce Township, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.