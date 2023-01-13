Dr. Michael Dorsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dorsi, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Dorsi, MD
Dr. Michael Dorsi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Los Angeles
Dr. Dorsi's Office Locations
California Institute of Neuroscience2100 Lynn Rd Ste 120, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 795-7656Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Thousand Oaks Spine Institute1120 Newbury Rd # 150, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Directions (805) 643-2179
UCLA Neurosurgery Ventura6633 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (310) 319-3475Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
UCLA Neurosurgery Westlake Village1250 La Venta Dr, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (310) 319-3475Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Screen Actors Guild
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
very comfortable experience with the staff and doctor from diagnoses to surgery.
About Dr. Michael Dorsi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1942355854
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
