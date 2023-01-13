See All Neurosurgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Michael Dorsi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (320)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Dorsi, MD

Dr. Michael Dorsi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Los Angeles

Dr. Dorsi works at Dr. Ajeet Sodhi, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA and Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dorsi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    California Institute of Neuroscience
    2100 Lynn Rd Ste 120, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 795-7656
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Thousand Oaks Spine Institute
    1120 Newbury Rd # 150, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 643-2179
  3. 3
    UCLA Neurosurgery Ventura
    6633 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 319-3475
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    UCLA Neurosurgery Westlake Village
    1250 La Venta Dr, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 319-3475
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Ojai Valley Community Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 320 ratings
    Patient Ratings (320)
    5 Star
    (314)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Michael Dorsi, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dorsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorsi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorsi has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    320 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

