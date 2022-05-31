Dr. Dorwart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Dorwart, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Dorwart, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Dorwart works at
Iu Health University Hospital Interventional & Advanced Pain Therapies550 University Blvd Ste 2007, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-2891
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have a chronic pain condition. With his help, my quality of life has improved. He tried every possible treatment for my pain until we found the right option for me. He listens to me. Dr. Dorwart is a very knowledgeable doctor. Always on top of the latest findings in medicine. I trust him completely.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1225243892
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Dorwart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorwart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorwart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorwart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorwart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.