Overview

Dr. Michael Doucet, MD is a Dermatologist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Doucet works at MICHAEL F DOUCET, MD in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.