Dr. Michael Douek, MD
Dr. Michael Douek, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 981-3432
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043253255
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Douek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douek accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Douek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douek.
