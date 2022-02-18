See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Michael Downey, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (126)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Downey, DPM

Dr. Michael Downey, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Downey works at Jps Health Network in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Downey's Office Locations

    Jps Health Network
    1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 577-0239
    Precision Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    800 12th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 486-9458
    Wednesday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Precision Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    245 E State Highway 114 Ste 300, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 486-9458
    Precision Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    245 E State Highway 114 # 300, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 486-9458

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Vertical Talus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Downey is an amazing doctor. He takes his time, explains and discusses your condition. I had an achilles tendon issue which required surgery. He prayed with me before surgery and checked on my a couple times over the next few days. I sent my daughter to him for heel pain. He determined it was plantar fascitis. After he treated her, she had immediate relief. He and his staff are amazing and really care about their patients. He's the best!
    Jerri Wehmeyer — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Downey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932467396
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jefferson Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    Internship
    • John Peter Smith Hosp
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Downey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Downey has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

