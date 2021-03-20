Dr. Michael Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Doyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Doyle, MD
Dr. Michael Doyle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem, Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Clark Memorial Health, Physicians' Medical Center, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Doyle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Doyle's Office Locations
-
1
Steve P Kuric MD Pllc4001 Kresge Way Ste 238, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-8091
-
2
Baptist Health Floyd1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 896-8091
-
3
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 897-1794
-
4
Louisville Office4130 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1794Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Salem
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Clark Memorial Health
- Physicians' Medical Center
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doyle?
Excellent surgeon. He took his time to explain the pathology with MRI. He took his time to answer all my questions. Luckily no surgery was needed, but I'll be happy to have him operate, should I need it. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Doyle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1497856959
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle works at
Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.