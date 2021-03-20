Overview of Dr. Michael Doyle, MD

Dr. Michael Doyle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem, Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Clark Memorial Health, Physicians' Medical Center, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Doyle works at Steve P Kuric MD Pllc in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.