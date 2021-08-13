Overview of Dr. Michael Dragun, MD

Dr. Michael Dragun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dragun works at West Texas Urology in Midland, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.