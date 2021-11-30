Overview

Dr. Michael Dragutsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Dragutsky works at GASTROENTEROLOGY CENTER OF THE MIDSOUTH PC in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.