Dr. Michael Dragutsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dragutsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dragutsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dragutsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Dragutsky works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro One Pharmacy1324 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 624-5151
-
2
Gastroenterology Center7668 Airways Blvd Bldg B, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 252-5852
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dragutsky?
Dr. Michael Dragutsky is the best informed and most compassionate doctor I have ever met. I have been a patient of his for at least 23 years. He is very easy to talk to and certainly advises well. My husband Jim is also his patient and we both have recommended him many times.
About Dr. Michael Dragutsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1851372213
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Sci
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dragutsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dragutsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dragutsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dragutsky works at
Dr. Dragutsky has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dragutsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dragutsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dragutsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dragutsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dragutsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.