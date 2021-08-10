Overview of Dr. Michael Draznik, MD

Dr. Michael Draznik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mason, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital



Dr. Draznik works at The Christ Hospital in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.