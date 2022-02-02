Overview of Dr. Michael Drennen, MD

Dr. Michael Drennen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Drennen works at Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.