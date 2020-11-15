See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Michael Driks, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Driks, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Driks, MD

Dr. Michael Driks, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Driks works at Metro Infectious Disease Consultants in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Driks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Infectious Disease Consultants
    4601 W 109th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 942-0540
  2. 2
    Infectious Disease Associates of Kansas City
    2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 392 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 822-8486

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Driks?

    Nov 15, 2020
    Very personable and gives through explanation.
    Sean — Nov 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Driks, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Driks, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Driks to family and friends

    Dr. Driks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Driks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Driks, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Driks, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174587422
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center | Boston University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Driks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Driks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Driks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Driks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Driks, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.