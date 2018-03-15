Dr. Michael Driscoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Driscoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Driscoll, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Norton Cancer Institute - Audubon2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 405, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7845
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I could not have asked for a better oncologist. Dr. Driscoll is very thorough and shows you all your past and present lab tests . You know he cares for his patients especially when he's proactive in finding and dealing with issues before they become a problem.
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891824587
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Driscoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driscoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driscoll works at
Dr. Driscoll has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driscoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.