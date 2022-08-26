See All Otolaryngologists in Bethpage, NY
Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO

Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Drobbin works at Prohealth Care in Bethpage, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nasal Polyp and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drobbin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProHealth ENT
    4045 Hempstead Tpke Ste 202, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-6000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    ProHealth ENT
    2 Ohio Dr # 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-3377
  3. 3
    Pro Healthcare Otolaryngology
    994 W Jericho Tpke Ste 203, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 543-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Nasal Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Nasal Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drobbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drobbin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drobbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drobbin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nasal Polyp and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drobbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Drobbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drobbin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drobbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drobbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

