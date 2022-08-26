Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drobbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO
Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Drobbin's Office Locations
ProHealth ENT4045 Hempstead Tpke Ste 202, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 622-6000Monday8:30am - 4:30pm
ProHealth ENT2 Ohio Dr # 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-3377
Pro Healthcare Otolaryngology994 W Jericho Tpke Ste 203, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 543-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 1 year old daughter had recurrent ear infections so we went to Dr. Drobbin. He was professional, personable, and caring. He took the time to explain the fact that she had fluid behind her ears that was getting infected recurrently. He allowed for monitoring and trial of antibiotics, and when that failed, he performed a bilateral myringotomy (tube placement) in her ears. We almost immediately noticed a difference in my daughters processing, her sleep habits, and overall pain level. He continued to have excellent bedside manner in the followup, was thorough, and extremely knowledgeable. His staff was outstanding in their compassion and professionalism. The audiologists at earworks were exceptional and took the time to make my daughter comfortable. I will not go to any other ENT, and I can only highly recommend him as a trustworthy, skilled, and compassionate physician.
About Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
Dr. Drobbin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drobbin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drobbin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nasal Polyp and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drobbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Drobbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drobbin.
