Dr. Michael Droller, MD

Urology
3.7 (7)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Droller, MD

Dr. Michael Droller, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Droller works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Droller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Urology
    5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 12, 2018
    Dr. Droller is a straight shooter and not seduced by medical fantasies. A breath of fresh air. I highly recommend him.
    — Apr 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Droller, MD
    About Dr. Michael Droller, MD

    • Urology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1528061686
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital|Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Stanford University Hospital
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Droller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Droller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Droller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Droller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Droller works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Droller’s profile.

    Dr. Droller has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Droller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Droller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Droller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Droller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Droller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

