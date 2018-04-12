Overview of Dr. Michael Droller, MD

Dr. Michael Droller, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Droller works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.