Overview of Dr. Michael Drossner, MD

Dr. Michael Drossner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and UM Harford Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Drossner works at Upper Chesapeake Cardiology, LLC in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.