Dr. Michael Drucker, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Michael Drucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Drucker, MD
Dr. Michael Drucker, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Dr. Drucker works at
Dr. Drucker's Office Locations
Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7945
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Drucker to anyone having issues with AFib or Tachycardia. He is thorough and skillful in both diagnosis and remedy. He has been my cardiologist for over ten years.
About Dr. Michael Drucker, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780664128
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital|Univ Of Virginia
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Drucker works at
Dr. Drucker has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drucker, there are benefits to both methods.