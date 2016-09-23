Overview of Dr. Michael Drucker, MD

Dr. Michael Drucker, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Drucker works at Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.