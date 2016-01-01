Overview of Dr. Michael Drummond, MD

Dr. Michael Drummond, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Drummond works at Michael A. Drummond M.d. PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.