Overview of Dr. Michael Drury, MD

Dr. Michael Drury, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Drury works at IMS Primary Care in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.