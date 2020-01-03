Overview

Dr. Michael Duffey, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Duffey works at BARRETT AND GEISS DERMATOLOGY INC in Lancaster, OH with other offices in Granville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.