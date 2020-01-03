Dr. Duffey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Duffey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Duffey, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Dr. Duffey works at
Locations
Clovvr1566 Monmouth Dr Ste 201, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 653-0374
Barrett & Geiss Dermatology2000 Newark Granville Rd Ste 202, Granville, OH 43023 Directions (740) 587-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter is a college student from out of state, and Dr. Duffey and his staff have been amazing in explaining medications, going above and beyond with making sure she gets her acne treatment AND providing helpful information on all fronts. Thank you so much!!
About Dr. Michael Duffey, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1417134248
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffey works at
Dr. Duffey has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.