Dr. Michael Duffy, MD
Dr. Michael Duffy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery Center6867 Belfort Oaks Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-2008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was stunned at the expertise of Dr. Duffy's ability to repair and treat almost every Orthopedic issue with a calm assured attitude and compassion. He is great but he also maintains a SUPER group of Staff. I used him for years and I have no intention of doing otherwise as Ortho issues arise. Tom Stone
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Breast Augmentation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
480 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
