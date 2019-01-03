Overview of Dr. Michael Duffy, MD

Dr. Michael Duffy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Duffy works at Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Augmentation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

