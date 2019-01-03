See All Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Michael Duffy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Duffy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (480)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Duffy, MD

Dr. Michael Duffy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Duffy works at Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Augmentation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Duffy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery Center
    6867 Belfort Oaks Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-2008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 480 ratings
Patient Ratings (480)
5 Star
(460)
4 Star
(9)
3 Star
(7)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Duffy?

Jan 03, 2019
I was stunned at the expertise of Dr. Duffy's ability to repair and treat almost every Orthopedic issue with a calm assured attitude and compassion. He is great but he also maintains a SUPER group of Staff. I used him for years and I have no intention of doing otherwise as Ortho issues arise. Tom Stone
Thomas Stone in FL — Jan 03, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Duffy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Duffy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Duffy to family and friends

Dr. Duffy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Duffy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Duffy, MD.

About Dr. Michael Duffy, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700848041
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Duffy works at Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery Center in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Duffy’s profile.

Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Breast Augmentation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

480 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Duffy, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.