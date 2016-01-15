Overview

Dr. Michael Dugo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dugo works at Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc. in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.