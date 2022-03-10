Overview

Dr. Michael Duke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Lsu Medical School Of New Orleans and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.



Dr. Duke works at Sinclair Family Health in Milledgeville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.