Dr. Michael Dundr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital, Harrison Community Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dundr works at Muskingum Valley Health Centers in Cambridge, OH with other offices in Coshocton, OH and Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Malaise and Fatigue and Muscle Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.