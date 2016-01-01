Dr. Michael Dung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dung, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Dung, MD
Dr. Michael Dung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Dung's Office Locations
Stephen K. Buto, MD1329 Lusitana St Ste 105, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Michael Dung, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1811963986
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dung.
