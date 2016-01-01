Overview of Dr. Michael Dung, MD

Dr. Michael Dung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Dung works at MICHAEL D DUNG MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.