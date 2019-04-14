Overview of Dr. Michael Dunn, MD

Dr. Michael Dunn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dunn works at Greater Rochester Neurology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Torticollis and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.