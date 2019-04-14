Dr. Michael Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dunn, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Dunn, MD
Dr. Michael Dunn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn's Office Locations
-
1
Greater Rochester Neurology2101 Lac De Ville Blvd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 546-3265
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
Contrary to other reviews, I found Dr. Dunn to be great. He was only a few minutes past my appointment time and was very apologetic. He was very thorough and explained everything that was going on with my arm. We carried on a casual conversation throughout the exam and he seemed very interested in me personally. My condition is one that is only going to get better with time (an injury to my arm during heart bypass surgery). Dr. Dunn prescribed medication to help alleviate the pain until then
About Dr. Michael Dunn, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1780672592
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester/Strong Meml Hospital
- Rochester Genl Hosp
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Migraine, Torticollis and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.