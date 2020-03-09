Overview

Dr. Michael Dupre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Dupre works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.