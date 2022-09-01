Overview

Dr. Michael Dupre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Dupre works at Michael W Dupre, M.D., LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.