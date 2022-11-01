Dr. Duran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Duran, MD
Dr. Michael Duran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists1400 Hospital Pkwy Ste 100, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 545-4550
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very good visit!
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Duran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duran has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Duran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.