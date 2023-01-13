Overview of Dr. Michael D'Urso, MD

Dr. Michael D'Urso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Weston County Health Services.



Dr. D'Urso works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.