Dr. Michael D'Urso, MD
Dr. Michael D'Urso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Weston County Health Services.
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
- Weston County Health Services
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.D’Urso is a caring and supportive provider for his patients. Dr.D’Urso exhibits professionalism in what he does for his patients. He is thorough with his patients and helpful in the decision of progress of a patient’s care and wellness.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Creighton University|Iowa Heart Center
- St Joseph's Hosp/Creighton University Med Center
- St Joseph's Hosp/Creighton University Med Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
