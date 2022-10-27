Dr. Michael Dusing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dusing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dusing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Dusing, MD
Dr. Michael Dusing, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Dr. Dusing's Office Locations
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Alliance Primary Care350 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 200, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 363-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Dusing today for a kidney concern. His explanation was straightforward and reassuring . He exudes personality, knowledge , and a practical approach to caring for our kidneys . Thank you !
About Dr. Michael Dusing, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346373586
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Indiana University
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
- Urology
