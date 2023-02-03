Dr. Michael Duval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Duval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Duval, MD
Dr. Michael Duval, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Allen Parish Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Duval's Office Locations
Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists108 Rue Louis Xiv Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- Allen Parish Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Went in for shoulder injections. Procedure was done in a timely manner, nurses were great, and Dr. Duval was exceptional.
About Dr. Michael Duval, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1568469336
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- La State University School Of Med
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
- Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Duval has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duval has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Duval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duval.
