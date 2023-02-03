Overview of Dr. Michael Duval, MD

Dr. Michael Duval, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Allen Parish Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Duval works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.