Dr. Michael Eagan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Eagan, MD
Dr. Michael Eagan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Eagan's Office Locations
Kern Medical Center1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 complete knee replacements with this dr in the last year and I am so happy that I could cry. He has the best bedside manner and both knees are pain free. I can finally play with the grand kids again. Thanks doc!
About Dr. Michael Eagan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1598952327
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eagan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eagan has seen patients for Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Eagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.