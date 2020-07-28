Dr. Michael Eddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Eddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Eddy, MD
Dr. Michael Eddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Estes Park Health, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital, Uchealth Greeley Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Eddy's Office Locations
Peakview Medical Center5881 W 16th St, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 350-2491
Urology Center of the Rockies3520 E 15th St Ste 200, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 484-6700
Universtiy of Colorado Health Cardiology and Thoracic Surgery2315 E Harmony Rd Ste 140, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 484-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Estes Park Health
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eddy quickly scheduled my kidney stone removal and I felt he did a great job. I had some minor complication but had no trouble getting help and proper medication prescribed. I did all of the communicating through the video portal and online because of COVID. I found him easy to visit and thorough.
About Dr. Michael Eddy, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386757508
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Eddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eddy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddy.
