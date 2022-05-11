Dr. Michael Ederer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ederer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ederer, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Ederer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Niceville, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Locations
Belue Gerald MD Office1001 College Blvd W Ste H, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 710-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been seeing Dr Ederer for more than 4years. He's extremely knowledgeable, helpful and caring. Everyone from his front office staff, Physicians Assistant to the Dr and his wife are awesome. You can tell that they ALL have the patient as their 1st priority. Always have time to listen to understand fully your issues for needing pain management & what they need to do to give you the best relief both short term & long term.
About Dr. Michael Ederer, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1588760268
Education & Certifications
- Normandy Osteopathic Hospital
- University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ederer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ederer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ederer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ederer has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ederer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ederer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ederer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ederer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ederer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.