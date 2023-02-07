Overview of Dr. Michael Edmunds, MD

Dr. Michael Edmunds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Edmunds works at Tahoe Fracture Orthopedic And Spine in Carson City, NV with other offices in Reno, NV and Gardnerville, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.