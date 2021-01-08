Dr. Michael Edwards is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Edwards
Overview of Dr. Michael Edwards
Dr. Michael Edwards is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
-
1
Anson Goesel MD8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 805-4599Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I traveled 1,336 miles to get surgery with Dr. Michael Edwards at Plastic Surgery Vegas. He is the most well-organized, compassionate, and competent doctor. Dr. Edwards successfully removed my capsular contracture on December 15, 2020. I regained my confidence, he truly changed my life. I am EXTREMELY SATISFIED with the results. He took the time to consult with me twice virtually before I visited him. He answered every single question and explained everything in very detail. Dr. Edwards uses an app called myTouchMD to upload my before and after photos from every angle. He even took the time to take pictures of the scar tissue he removed from my capsular contracture. I am amazed at the amount of care Dr. Michael Edwards puts into his work. His staff is also very friendly, helpful, and patient. I highly recommend Dr. Michael Edwards to anybody considering any kind of breast procedure.
About Dr. Michael Edwards
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- David Grant Medical Center - Travis Air Force Base|David Grant Medical Center-General Surgery
- Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
