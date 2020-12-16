Overview of Dr. Michael Edwards, MD

Dr. Michael Edwards, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Edwards works at South Carolina Cardiovascular Associates in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.