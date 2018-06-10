Dr. Michael Ehrenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ehrenman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Ehrenman, MD
Dr. Michael Ehrenman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Ehrenman's Office Locations
1
PMC Plantation1806 N Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 474-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ehrenman is the most thorough and caring doctor. The staff is quality at its finest. I will him 5 stars.
About Dr. Michael Ehrenman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1679522395
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehrenman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehrenman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehrenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrenman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrenman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehrenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehrenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.