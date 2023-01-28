Dr. Michael Einstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Einstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Einstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Day Kimball Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Einstein works at
Locations
Gi & Internal Medicine Assoc. and Connecticut Gastroenterology Medical85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 545-4219Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Prenatal Clinic112 Mansfield Ave, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 972-4219
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Day Kimball Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST MD I've seen in my 68 years & I've been with some good ones. Attentive, down- to- earth, accomodating, with a canny ability to explain everything liver related in a clear, concise, & easily understandable manner. His sense of humor helped to put me at ease too. I highly recommend Dr. Einstein for professional, compassionate, & timely medical advice/care/treatment.
About Dr. Michael Einstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1659339901
Education & Certifications
- MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Einstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Einstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Einstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Einstein has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Einstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Einstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einstein.
