Dr. Michael Elice, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Elice, MD

Dr. Michael Elice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 104, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 802-5028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(14)
About Dr. Michael Elice, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114099710
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • North Shore University Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Syracuse University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Elice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Elice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Elice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

