Dr. Michael Ellerbusch, MD
Dr. Michael Ellerbusch, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Southlake Orthopaedics4517 Southlake Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 985-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Great Doctor, very friendly and explains everything well.
About Dr. Michael Ellerbusch, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1437107984
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Murray State
Dr. Ellerbusch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellerbusch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellerbusch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellerbusch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellerbusch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellerbusch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.