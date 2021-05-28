Dr. Michael Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Ellis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with LaFollette Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Internal Medicine Assoicates At Emory7557B Dannaher Dr Ste 225, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 859-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- LaFollette Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very nice and helpful. I was impressed with this Dr.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386681310
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.